By EUOBSERVER

The imam of Brussels' Great Mosque, next to the Commission building, has had his residency card withdrawn by Belgian migration secretary Theo Francken, Belga reported Tuesday. "We have had very clear signals that he is a Salafist man, very radicalised, very conservative and dangerous to our society and our national security," Francken said of the man with Saudi origins. He added Belgium will intensify controls over financial flows to mosques.