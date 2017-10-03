Ticker
EU readies new anti-dumping tools
By EUOBSERVER
The European Parliament and member states agreed on Tuesday to change EU anti-dumping and anti-subsidy legislation. The new rules, proposed by the Commission last year, in particular introduce a fresh methodology for calculating dumping margins for imports from third countries where there are "significant market distortions" or when the state's influence on the economy is "pervasive". They are expected to enter into force before the end of the year.