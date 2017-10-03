Tuesday

3rd Oct 2017

EU readies new anti-dumping tools

The European Parliament and member states agreed on Tuesday to change EU anti-dumping and anti-subsidy legislation. The new rules, proposed by the Commission last year, in particular introduce a fresh methodology for calculating dumping margins for imports from third countries where there are "significant market distortions" or when the state's influence on the economy is "pervasive". They are expected to enter into force before the end of the year.

Sebastian Kurz - Austria's young master of reinvention?

Has the long decline of Austria's mainstream parties finally come to an end? The centre-right People's Party seems to have successfully reinvented itself...or has it simply stolen the far-right Freedom Party's clothes?

EU Commission's credibility eroding, says Catalonia

A former commission official who now represents the Catalan government says some European commissioners do not agree with the EU commission's official statement on Catalonia's bid for independence from Spain.

Black day for democracy in Spain

A state that uses violence on its own citizens who are in the process of enacting their democratic rights raises the urgent and difficult question of whether it still may call itself democratic.

Lessons learned from EU police academy's soft Brexit

A decision by Theresa May, when she was home secretary, prompted the move of Cepol, the EU's police academy, from Bramshill to Budapest. The decision-making was long, and the move offered some lessons.

