By EUOBSERVER

Iceland's former prime minister, Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson, who was forced to resign following tax avoidance revelations, is now reportedly suing Icelandic media for having reported his and his wife's finances. Gunnlaugsson was accused of hiding assets in an offshore company, according to leaked documents known as the Panama Papers. The documents showed that he had set up an offshore company, along with his wife, in the British Virgin Islands.