Wednesday

4th Oct 2017

Ticker

Iceland's former PM to sue media over Panama Papers

By

Iceland's former prime minister, Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson, who was forced to resign following tax avoidance revelations, is now reportedly suing Icelandic media for having reported his and his wife's finances. Gunnlaugsson was accused of hiding assets in an offshore company, according to leaked documents known as the Panama Papers. The documents showed that he had set up an offshore company, along with his wife, in the British Virgin Islands.

Focus

EU medicines agency reveals new home preferences

Staff said they preferred to move to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Milan, or Vienna. More than 70% said they would quit if the agency moved to Athens, Bratislava, Bucharest, Helsinki, Malta, Sofia, Warsaw, or Zagreb.

Catalonia to declare independence in a few days

Spain's king, Felipe VI, said Catalonia's leaders were breaking up the country's unity as hundreds of thousands of Catalans rallied against police violence at Sunday's referendum.

Investigation

Commission still silent on Hungarian nuclear contract

The EU executive has still not explained why it accepted that a contract with Russia to extend the Paks plant could be awarded without a public tender, and why commissioner Oettinger travelled with a lobbyist working for the Hungarian government.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ILGA-EuropeMass Detention of Azeri LGBTI People - the LGBTI Community Urgently Needs Your Support
  2. European Free AllianceCatalans Have Won the Right to Have an Independent State
  3. ECR GroupBrexit: Delaying the Start of Negotiations Is Not a Solution
  4. EU2017EEPM Ratas in Poland: "We Enjoy the Fruits of European Cooperation Thanks to Solidarity"
  5. Mission of China to the EUChina and UK Discuss Deepening of Global Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
  6. Center for Data InnovationEvent 10 October: Discuss How EU Countries Can Build a Thriving Data Economy
  7. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceEHLA Joins Commissioners Navracsics, Andriukaitis and Hogan at EU Week of Sport
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council Representative Office Opens in Brussels to Foster Better Cooperation
  9. UNICEFSocial Protection in the Contexts of Fragility & Forced Displacement
  10. CESIJoin CESI@Noon on October 18 and Debate On: 'European Defence Union: What Next?'
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Innovation House Opens in New York to Support Start-Ups
  12. ILGA EuropeInternational Attention Must Focus on LGBTI People in Azerbaijan After Police Raids

Latest News

  1. Amazon becomes latest target in EU war on tax deals
  2. European car industry: China's electric quotas 'challenging'
  3. EU medicines agency reveals new home preferences
  4. Catalonia to declare independence in a few days
  5. Commission still silent on Hungarian nuclear contract
  6. MEPs to show understanding for Rajoy at Catalonia debate
  7. Frontex puts down roots in Poland
  8. EU court to probe new Facebook data challenge