The European Parliament adopted a non-binding text on Wednesday, saying that the EU should plan measures to ensure that the bloc no longer emits greenhouse gases from 2050 onwards. MEPs said such a "mid-century zero emissions strategy" should be in place before December 2018, and that work on it should begin "as early as possible". They said next months' climate summit in Bonn, Germany, will be "a key milestone".