By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to reform the EU's VAT system, saying the old one was too open to abuse. "Criminals and possibly terrorists have been exploiting these loopholes for too long, organising a €50bn fraud per year," taxation commissioner Pierre Moscovici said in a statement. He said the proposal "will make life easier for EU companies trading across borders, slashing red tape and simplifying VAT-related procedures".