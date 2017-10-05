Thursday

EU commission wants to reform value added tax

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to reform the EU's VAT system, saying the old one was too open to abuse. "Criminals and possibly terrorists have been exploiting these loopholes for too long, organising a €50bn fraud per year," taxation commissioner Pierre Moscovici said in a statement. He said the proposal "will make life easier for EU companies trading across borders, slashing red tape and simplifying VAT-related procedures".

History of the agencies (re)shuffle

The history of how EU agency seats were established shows that political deal-making, not logic or objective criteria, is the decisive factor.

EU urges Spanish and Catalan leaders to talk

MEPs and the European Commission have called on Mariano Rajoy and Carles Puigdemont to "sit together" and find a way out of the crisis over the push for the region's independence, and ruled out any mediation.

EU medicines agency reveals new home preferences

Staff said they preferred to move to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Milan, or Vienna. More than 70% said they would quit if the agency moved to Athens, Bratislava, Bucharest, Helsinki, Malta, Sofia, Warsaw, or Zagreb.

