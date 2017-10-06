Ticker
Clinton: US experience with fake news helped prepare Europeans
By EUOBSERVER
Hillary Clinton thinks US experience with fake news, in the election that she lost, has helped Dutch, French, and German voters "weigh that information better than American voters could". She said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster RTL Nieuws that Russia had supported anti-immigrant, anti-establishment candidates in Dutch elections in March. The three national elections she referred to saw anti-EU candidates do well, but not as well as expected.