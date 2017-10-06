Friday

Iceland's prime minister Bjarni Benediktsson sold shares worth hundreds of thousands of euros in an investment fund at Icelandic bank Glitnir shortly before it collapsed in the 2008 financial crisis, The Guardian, a British newspaper, reported on Friday, citing leaked bank documents. Benediktsson, who was an MP at the time, denied having acted on inside information. He is facing elections on 28 October after a judicial scandal involving his father.

EU police forces copy Israeli online 'predictive policing'

Israelis are using social profiling and predictive policing, also known as 'Facebook arrests', to crack down on suspects in Palestinian territories. National authorities in the EU, including the EU's police agency, Europol, are now applying the tactics closer to home.

VW diesel repairs could take until 2019

German car company has fixed 5.4 million of the 8.5 million European diesel cars that were equipped with emissions-cheating software. Some consumers have decided to shun Volkswagen Group forever.

  1. EU2017EEEHealth: A Tool for More Equal Health
  2. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism a Key Driver for Job Creation and Enhanced Competitiveness
  3. Swedish EnterprisesConnected Consumers: Risk or Opportunity? 11 October at Thon Hotel EU
  4. CECENon-Harmonised Homologation of Mobile Machinery Costs € 90 Million per Year
  5. ILGA-EuropeMass Detention of Azeri LGBTI People - the LGBTI Community Urgently Needs Your Support
  6. European Free AllianceCatalans Have Won the Right to Have an Independent State
  7. ECR GroupBrexit: Delaying the Start of Negotiations Is Not a Solution
  8. EU2017EEPM Ratas in Poland: "We Enjoy the Fruits of European Cooperation Thanks to Solidarity"
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina and UK Discuss Deepening of Global Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
  10. Center for Data InnovationEvent 10 October: Discuss How EU Countries Can Build a Thriving Data Economy
  11. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceEHLA Joins Commissioners Navracsics, Andriukaitis and Hogan at EU Week of Sport
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council Representative Office Opens in Brussels to Foster Better Cooperation

