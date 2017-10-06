By EUOBSERVER

Iceland's prime minister Bjarni Benediktsson sold shares worth hundreds of thousands of euros in an investment fund at Icelandic bank Glitnir shortly before it collapsed in the 2008 financial crisis, The Guardian, a British newspaper, reported on Friday, citing leaked bank documents. Benediktsson, who was an MP at the time, denied having acted on inside information. He is facing elections on 28 October after a judicial scandal involving his father.