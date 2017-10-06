By EUOBSERVER

Estonian prime minister Juri Ratas wrote on Friday in his summary of the digital summit in Tallinn that EU members states should cooperate more on cyber defence. He said "a common European approach to cybersecurity" was needed, as well as a "single European cyberspace". Ratas said "national and joint preparedness" against cyber attacks should be increased. "We should make Europe a leader in cybersecurity by 2025," he said.