6th Oct 2017

Estonian PM: more EU cyber defence cooperation needed

Estonian prime minister Juri Ratas wrote on Friday in his summary of the digital summit in Tallinn that EU members states should cooperate more on cyber defence. He said "a common European approach to cybersecurity" was needed, as well as a "single European cyberspace". Ratas said "national and joint preparedness" against cyber attacks should be increased. "We should make Europe a leader in cybersecurity by 2025," he said.

VW diesel repairs could take until 2019

German car company has fixed 5.4 million of the 8.5 million European diesel cars that were equipped with emissions-cheating software. Some consumers have decided to shun Volkswagen Group forever.

Catalan separatists under pressure from business

Catalonia's independence plans have come under more pressure from the financial sector, with banks deciding to move their HQ and ratings agencies downgrading the region's notation.

The EU Agencies Race

In this edition of EUobserver's Regions & Cities magazine, we take a closer look at some of the EU agencies, exploring how their location matters and the benefits for cities and regions to host them.

Indoor air quality on EU building agenda for first time

MEPs will debate amendments to new EU building regulations next week, intended to improve energy efficiency but which could also see indoor air quality become a mandatory criteria for the first time.

