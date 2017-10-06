Ticker
Dutch coalition agreement nearly done
By EUOBSERVER
Dutch MPs from four parties negotiating an agreement to form a coalition government said on Friday they are very close to a deal, ending lengthy talks since the elections in March. Prime minister Mark Rutte will lead his third coalition. This time his centre-right Liberals will team up with centre-right Christian Democrats, centrist D66, and ChristianUnion, which has progressive views on migration, but conservative views on medical-ethical issues.