Friday

6th Oct 2017

Ticker

Dutch coalition agreement nearly done

By

Dutch MPs from four parties negotiating an agreement to form a coalition government said on Friday they are very close to a deal, ending lengthy talks since the elections in March. Prime minister Mark Rutte will lead his third coalition. This time his centre-right Liberals will team up with centre-right Christian Democrats, centrist D66, and ChristianUnion, which has progressive views on migration, but conservative views on medical-ethical issues.

Investigation

VW diesel repairs could take until 2019

German car company has fixed 5.4 million of the 8.5 million European diesel cars that were equipped with emissions-cheating software. Some consumers have decided to shun Volkswagen Group forever.

Catalan separatists under pressure from business

Catalonia's independence plans have come under more pressure from the financial sector, with banks deciding to move their HQ and ratings agencies downgrading the region's notation.

Magazine

The EU Agencies Race

In this edition of EUobserver's Regions & Cities magazine, we take a closer look at some of the EU agencies, exploring how their location matters and the benefits for cities and regions to host them.

Focus

Indoor air quality on EU building agenda for first time

MEPs will debate amendments to new EU building regulations next week, intended to improve energy efficiency but which could also see indoor air quality become a mandatory criteria for the first time.

News in Brief

  1. Dutch coalition agreement nearly done
  2. Estonian PM: more EU cyber defence cooperation needed
  3. EU sets 2022 target for online government services
  4. Iceland PM under fire over share sales
  5. Clinton: US experience with fake news helped prepare Europeans
  6. EU business leaders want Iran nuclear deal to hold
  7. UK's top court asks for guidance on future EU rulings
  8. Report: Italy seeks to ease ECB rules on bad loans

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU2017EEEHealth: A Tool for More Equal Health
  2. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism a Key Driver for Job Creation and Enhanced Competitiveness
  3. Swedish EnterprisesConnected Consumers: Risk or Opportunity? 11 October at Thon Hotel EU
  4. CECENon-Harmonised Homologation of Mobile Machinery Costs € 90 Million per Year
  5. ILGA-EuropeMass Detention of Azeri LGBTI People - the LGBTI Community Urgently Needs Your Support
  6. European Free AllianceCatalans Have Won the Right to Have an Independent State
  7. ECR GroupBrexit: Delaying the Start of Negotiations Is Not a Solution
  8. EU2017EEPM Ratas in Poland: "We Enjoy the Fruits of European Cooperation Thanks to Solidarity"
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina and UK Discuss Deepening of Global Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
  10. Center for Data InnovationEvent 10 October: Discuss How EU Countries Can Build a Thriving Data Economy
  11. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceEHLA Joins Commissioners Navracsics, Andriukaitis and Hogan at EU Week of Sport
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council Representative Office Opens in Brussels to Foster Better Cooperation

Latest News

  1. After spending €587 million, EU has zero CO2 storage plants
  2. VW diesel repairs could take until 2019
  3. German spy chiefs say 'no' to EU intelligence service
  4. Catalan separatists under pressure from business
  5. The EU Agencies Race
  6. Indoor air quality on EU building agenda for first time
  7. EU opinion on Russia pipeline lacks credibility
  8. Endocrine disruptors fight shows power of industry lobby