By EUOBSERVER

Pedro Agramunt, a Spanish senator who was president of PACE, an MPs' assembly in the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, has resigned over complaints he went with Russian deputies to Syria to meet president Bashar al-Assad, a pariah accused of multiple war crimes, in March. The Agramunt affair comes after recent reports that Azerbaijan bribed two PACE MPs to water down human rights criticism in a report in 2013.