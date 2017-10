By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel's party, the Christian Democrats (CDU), agreed on Sunday to impose a cap on migrants entering the country, following talks with the Christian Social Union (CSU). CSU leader Horst Seehofer wants to limit migrant entries to 200,000 per year. The call for the cap has come after Merkel had, in 2015, allowed in over one million people from mostly Middle Eastern origins.