Turkey seeks 16-year jail sentence for EU nationals

By

Prosecutors in Turkey are demanding up to 16-year prison sentences for a group of rights activists, including a citizen each from Germany and Sweden, for their alleged links to an "armed terrorist organisation". Amnesty International's Turkey director, Idil Eser, is also among the group of 11 detained activists. Ankara has arrested over 50,000 people and sacked another 150,000 for their alleged roles in a 2016 failed military coup.

Brexit talks enter pre-summit round

Brexit talks resume on Monday, but too little progress on issues such as citizens' rights, mean EU leaders unlikely to launch trade negotiations this month.

Defenders of Spain's unity fight back

Hundreds of thousands demonstrated over the weekend against Catalonia's independence and for a dialogue between Madrid and Barcelona, while pressure is mounting on Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont not to declare independence.

