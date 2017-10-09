By EUOBSERVER

Prosecutors in Turkey are demanding up to 16-year prison sentences for a group of rights activists, including a citizen each from Germany and Sweden, for their alleged links to an "armed terrorist organisation". Amnesty International's Turkey director, Idil Eser, is also among the group of 11 detained activists. Ankara has arrested over 50,000 people and sacked another 150,000 for their alleged roles in a 2016 failed military coup.