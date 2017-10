By EUOBSERVER

The next president of the Eurogroup will be chosen by eurozone finance ministers at their Eurogroup meeting on 4 December, the current president Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday. Dijsselbloem, who will lose his Dutch finance minister position when a new government coalition is in place, probably towards the end of October, said in Luxembourg that he will leave his Eurogroup chair mandate when his mandate ends on 13 January.