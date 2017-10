By EUOBSERVER

The centre-right OMV party of 31-year old foreign minister and likely new Austrian leader Sebastian Kurz was ahead with 33 percent in the latest poll, by OGM-Umfrage, published on Monday. The centre-left SPO was second with 27 percent, amid a scandal that saw it trying to smear Kurz with fake websites. The far-right FPO party was third on 25 percent and is likely to become Kurz's controversial coalition partner.