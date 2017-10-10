Tuesday

Ticker

Nato official: need to innovate faster in cybersecurity

Nato's assistant secretary general for emerging security challenges, Sorin Ducaru, said on Tuesday that the military alliance should innovate faster in the field of cybersecurity. "We have a priority in having such capabilities for [the] defensive purpose of the alliance," Ducaru said at the Cybersec conference in Krakow. Since 2016, Nato has recognised cyberspace as one of its 'domain of operations', like air, sea, and land.

Analysis

Juncker's euro-push could risk unity, warns eastern flank

The EU Commission chief hopes that as Emmanuel Macron pushes for euro area countries to integrate further creating a multi-speed Europe, central European members will be more inclined to join the single currency. Are they?

Opinion

Can the centre hold in central Europe?

Elections this month in both Austria and the Czech Republic are likely to see anti-immigrant governments take power, boosting the balance of power for the right in the region - and the EU.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

