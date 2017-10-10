By EUOBSERVER

Nato's assistant secretary general for emerging security challenges, Sorin Ducaru, said on Tuesday that the military alliance should innovate faster in the field of cybersecurity. "We have a priority in having such capabilities for [the] defensive purpose of the alliance," Ducaru said at the Cybersec conference in Krakow. Since 2016, Nato has recognised cyberspace as one of its 'domain of operations', like air, sea, and land.