By EUOBSERVER

The humanitarian NGO Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) on Tuesday said EU policies are fuelling a mental health crisis among migrants on the Greek islands. Jayne Grimes, manager of MSF's mental health activities on Samos island, said despair and hopelessness is leading to self-harm. "Every day our teams treat patients who tell us that they would prefer to have died in their country than be trapped here," he said.