Tusk to Catalan leader: 'don't make dialogue impossible'

European Council president Donald Tusk called on Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont not to declare the region's independence later on Tuesday. "I ask you to respect the constitutional order and not to announce a decision that would make dialogue impossible," he said in a speech at the EU Committee of the Regions. "The force of arguments is always better than the argument of force," he said, calling for dialogue with Madrid.

Can the centre hold in central Europe?

Elections this month in both Austria and the Czech Republic are likely to see anti-immigrant governments take power, boosting the balance of power for the right in the region - and the EU.

Eurogroup closes Schaeuble era

Eurozone finance ministers bade farewell to their longest-serving and most influential colleague, while preparing to also replace its chairman at the end of the year.

EU 'underestimated' cyber-crime

"Cybercrime is growing much, much faster than I think we anticipated," the EU commissioner for security, Julian King, told EUobserver.

  2. EU policies hurt migrants' mental health, says charity
  3. New Dutch coalition wants to join EU prosecutor's office
  4. Environmentalists: New Baltic fish quotas ignore science
  5. Nato official: need to innovate faster in cybersecurity
  6. British voters want to keep May for now
  7. Centre-right ahead in Austrian poll
  8. Barcelona mayor warns against Catalan independence

