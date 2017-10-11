Wednesday

11th Oct 2017

Ticker

Catalan leader suspends declaration of independence

By

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said on Tuesday that "Catalonia has won the right to be a independent state" after the 1 October referendum. But he said that he will ask the Catalan parliament to suspend the declaration of independence in order to open a dialogue with the Spanish government, and called on the EU to "initiate the dialogue"."The [Catalan] government has made a gesture of responsibility," he told the parliament.

Analysis

Juncker's euro-push could risk unity, warns eastern flank

The EU Commission chief hopes that as Emmanuel Macron pushes for euro area countries to integrate further creating a multi-speed Europe, central European members will be more inclined to join the single currency. Are they?

Opinion

Can the centre hold in central Europe?

Elections this month in both Austria and the Czech Republic are likely to see anti-immigrant governments take power, boosting the balance of power for the right in the region - and the EU.

News in Brief

  1. Catalan leader suspends declaration of independence
  2. EU invites Belarus leader to Brussels summit
  3. Venezuela opposition among Sakharov prize short list
  4. Barnier on 'ball' comments: 'Brexit is not a game'
  5. Cypriot takes chair of pan-European assembly
  6. Tusk: EU not working on a 'no deal' Brexit scenario
  7. Tusk to Catalan leader: 'don't make dialogue impossible'
  8. EU policies hurt migrants' mental health, says charity

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. CECEE-Privacy Regulation – Hands off M2M Communication!
  2. ILGA-EuropeHealth4LGBTI: Reducing Health Inequalities Experienced by LGBTI People
  3. EU2017EEEHealth: A Tool for More Equal Health
  4. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism a Key Driver for Job Creation and Enhanced Competitiveness
  5. Swedish EnterprisesConnected Consumers: Risk or Opportunity? 11 October at Thon Hotel EU
  6. CECENon-Harmonised Homologation of Mobile Machinery Costs € 90 Million per Year
  7. ILGA-EuropeMass Detention of Azeri LGBTI People - the LGBTI Community Urgently Needs Your Support
  8. European Free AllianceCatalans Have Won the Right to Have an Independent State
  9. ECR GroupBrexit: Delaying the Start of Negotiations Is Not a Solution
  10. EU2017EEPM Ratas in Poland: "We Enjoy the Fruits of European Cooperation Thanks to Solidarity"
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina and UK Discuss Deepening of Global Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
  12. Center for Data InnovationEvent 10 October: Discuss How EU Countries Can Build a Thriving Data Economy

Latest News

  1. Juncker's euro-push could risk unity, warns eastern flank
  2. New Dutch government wants 'more EU' on migration, climate
  3. Migrant smuggling tops EU crime policy priorities
  4. Can the centre hold in central Europe?
  5. Catalonia has legal grounds and legitimacy to be its own state
  6. Serbia should stop comparing Catalonia to Kosovo
  7. Eurogroup closes Schaeuble era
  8. EU 'underestimated' cyber-crime