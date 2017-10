By EUOBSERVER

Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, elected as an MP in the March elections, has decided he will leave politics on 25 October, he wrote in a letter to the president of the Dutch Lower House. He said he no longer had the "firepower" to help his centre-left Labour party, which plummeted from 38 to 9 seats, to return from its crushing defeat. Dijsselbloem will stay Eurogroup chief until mid-January.