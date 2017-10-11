Ticker
MEPs soften demands for parking space for electric cars
By EUOBSERVER
Members of the European Parliament's industry committee said on Wednesday that new non-residential buildings should have at least one parking space equipped with a charging point for electric cars, and that one-in-ten spaces should be prepared to install such charging points. With their amendments, the committee rejected the EU commission's proposal to have a completed charging point in one in ten parking spaces. Member states want even fewer.