Wednesday

11th Oct 2017

Ticker

MEPs soften demands for parking space for electric cars

By

Members of the European Parliament's industry committee said on Wednesday that new non-residential buildings should have at least one parking space equipped with a charging point for electric cars, and that one-in-ten spaces should be prepared to install such charging points. With their amendments, the committee rejected the EU commission's proposal to have a completed charging point in one in ten parking spaces. Member states want even fewer.

Focus

Germany tells EU to slow down on new cyber rules

'First comes first', said a German government agency official, meaning that previously agreed rules on cybersecurity should be implemented before discussing the EU commission's new proposal.

Catalan leader postpones independence

Carles Puigdemont said that Catalonia "has won the right to be independent" but suspended any unilateral declaration of independence in a plea for dialogue.

Analysis

Juncker's euro-push could risk unity, warns eastern flank

The EU Commission chief hopes that as Emmanuel Macron pushes for euro area countries to integrate further creating a multi-speed Europe, central European members will be more inclined to join the single currency. Are they?

News in Brief

  1. Air pollution still leads to around 400,000 premature deaths
  2. Spain: Puigdemont should clarify independence declaration
  3. MEPs soften demands for parking space for electric cars
  4. Cyprus blocks Russian action against rights activist
  5. Dijsselbloem to quit politics
  6. Greek economy set for growth, IMF says
  7. EU surveillance software sales threaten reporters, says NGO
  8. Greece passes gender change law

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. CECEE-Privacy Regulation – Hands off M2M Communication!
  2. ILGA-EuropeHealth4LGBTI: Reducing Health Inequalities Experienced by LGBTI People
  3. EU2017EEEHealth: A Tool for More Equal Health
  4. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism a Key Driver for Job Creation and Enhanced Competitiveness
  5. Swedish EnterprisesConnected Consumers: Risk or Opportunity? 11 October at Thon Hotel EU
  6. CECENon-Harmonised Homologation of Mobile Machinery Costs € 90 Million per Year
  7. ILGA-EuropeMass Detention of Azeri LGBTI People - the LGBTI Community Urgently Needs Your Support
  8. European Free AllianceCatalans Have Won the Right to Have an Independent State
  9. ECR GroupBrexit: Delaying the Start of Negotiations Is Not a Solution
  10. EU2017EEPM Ratas in Poland: "We Enjoy the Fruits of European Cooperation Thanks to Solidarity"
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina and UK Discuss Deepening of Global Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
  12. Center for Data InnovationEvent 10 October: Discuss How EU Countries Can Build a Thriving Data Economy

Latest News

  1. New Danish law could block Russian pipeline
  2. EU invites 'last dictator' to Brussels summit
  3. Germany tells EU to slow down on new cyber rules
  4. Catalan leader postpones independence
  5. Juncker's euro-push could risk unity, warns eastern flank
  6. New Dutch government wants 'more EU' on migration, climate
  7. Migrant smuggling tops EU crime priorities
  8. Can the centre hold in central Europe?