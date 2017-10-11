By EUOBSERVER

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy has announced on Wednesday that Catalan regional leader Carles Puigdemont has to clarify whether or not independence has been declared. He noted that this is a first step before triggering Article 155 of the Spanish constitution, which allows Madrid to take control of Catalunya. Puigdemont on Tuesday said independence would not immediately be declared, but the Catalan parliament also signed an undated independence declaration.