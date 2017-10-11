By EUOBSERVER

Berlin-based news website Clean Energy Wire (CLEW) reported Wednesday that Germany's environment ministry expects the country to miss its climate goals. Germany had promised to reduce CO2 emissions levels by 40% in 2020, compared to 1990. An internal paper cited by CLEW said that without policy change, reductions will instead be between 31.7% and 32.5%, and noted it would be a "disaster for Germany's international reputation as a climate leader".