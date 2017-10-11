Wednesday

11th Oct 2017

Germany expected to miss climate targets

Berlin-based news website Clean Energy Wire (CLEW) reported Wednesday that Germany's environment ministry expects the country to miss its climate goals. Germany had promised to reduce CO2 emissions levels by 40% in 2020, compared to 1990. An internal paper cited by CLEW said that without policy change, reductions will instead be between 31.7% and 32.5%, and noted it would be a "disaster for Germany's international reputation as a climate leader".

Spanish PM opens small window for talks

Rajoy opened up to a possible reform of Spain's regional system, while threatening to suspend Catalonia's autonomy if the region's leaders confirm Wednesday's declaration of independence.

Obesity linked to agricultural policy, new studies say

The number of obese children and adolescents worldwide has risen tenfold in the past four decades, according to the WHO. Health campaigners are pushing for a radical rethink of the EU's common agricultural policy to help tackle the obesity epidemic.

