Sweden and Denmark have the smallest "gender gap" in the EU, while Greece and Hungary have the largest, the European Commission said in a wide-ranging report on Wednesday. It noted that 56% of men had full-time employment compared to 40% of women, that women earned 20% less than men and accounted for just 22% of board positions, and that 33% of men did housework compared to 80% of women.