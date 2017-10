By EUOBSERVER

Jean-Luc Melenchon, a prominent left-wing MP, redoubled a eurosceptic campaign Wednesday to remove the EU flag from France's parliament. He said the French president had no right to "impose a confessional emblem that did not belong there". French leader Emmanuel Macron has said he would belatedly sign an EU treaty clause - Declaration 52 - at next week's EU summit that recognised the flag to put the matter to rest.