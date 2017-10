By EUOBSERVER

EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini said Wednesday, while meeting Serbian PM Ana Brnabic, that she "strongly believes" Serbia's future would be "inside the EU" and that it could open new chapters in its accession talks "very soon". EU commissioner Johannes Hahn told Brnabic on Tuesday that Serbia "will soon become a part of the European family". Brnabic came to Brussels on her first official trip outside her region.