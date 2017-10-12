Thursday

Spanish police accused of brutality in Catalonia

By

Spanish police used "excessive force ... using batons to hit non-threatening protesters and causing multiple injuries" when they broke up pro-independence events in Catalonia on 1 October, according to a new report by New York-based NGO Human Rights Watch, which called for an "effective investigation" into events. Witness testimony included a 70-year old woman whose hand was broken and a 70-year old man knocked to the ground with bruised ribs.

Opinion

Left flirting with antisemitism in EU parliament

It is outrageous that Leila Khaled, a member of a group listed by the EU as a terrorist organisation, was given a platform in the EU parliament, a body representing democracy and peaceful cooperation.

Spanish PM opens small window for talks

Rajoy opened up to a possible reform of Spain's regional system, while threatening to suspend Catalonia's autonomy if the region's leaders confirm Wednesday's declaration of independence.

