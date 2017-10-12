By EUOBSERVER

Spanish police used "excessive force ... using batons to hit non-threatening protesters and causing multiple injuries" when they broke up pro-independence events in Catalonia on 1 October, according to a new report by New York-based NGO Human Rights Watch, which called for an "effective investigation" into events. Witness testimony included a 70-year old woman whose hand was broken and a 70-year old man knocked to the ground with bruised ribs.