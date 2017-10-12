By EUOBSERVER

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis has refuted recent speculation that his country wants to join the Visegrad Group, a loose cooperation between the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. Iohannis said Thursday: "[Recently] the Visegrad group had some opinions that are very different from ours and at this moment a rapprochement between Romania and the Visegrad group is not realistic." He added the V4 are divided over Europe's future.