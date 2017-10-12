Ticker
Czech election frontrunner faces secret police allegations
By EUOBSERVER
Slovakia's top court on Thursday overturned rulings by lower courts that had previously cleared the frontrunner in next week's Czech Republic elections, Andrej Babis, of cooperation with communist-era secret police (StB), Reuters reported. Babis has admitted to meetings with StB officers, but denies collaboration allegations. He suggested the timing of the decision is a political attack. Babis is also facing fraud charges in the Czech Republic, but denies any wrongdoing.