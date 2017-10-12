Thursday

Czech election frontrunner faces secret police allegations

By

Slovakia's top court on Thursday overturned rulings by lower courts that had previously cleared the frontrunner in next week's Czech Republic elections, Andrej Babis, of cooperation with communist-era secret police (StB), Reuters reported. Babis has admitted to meetings with StB officers, but denies collaboration allegations. He suggested the timing of the decision is a political attack. Babis is also facing fraud charges in the Czech Republic, but denies any wrongdoing.

Commission: releasing under-fire fraud chief was 'neutral'

EU anti-fraud chief Giovanni Kessler is leaving his post next week for a job in Rome. The EU commission said its decision to release him was "completely neutral" - despite an on-going court case at the European Court of Justice.

Focus

EU leaders impatient with digital rules, leak says

'Despite considerable progress, work in this area needs to be accelerated in order to meet this deadline' of finishing the digital single market by the end of 2018, leaked draft conclusions of next week's summit said.

Brexit 'deadlock' prevents move to trade negotiations

EU negotiator Barnier also said after the latest round of Brexit talks that with political will, progress can be achieved in the next two months - in time for the December EU summit to give the green light.

Opinion

Left flirting with antisemitism in EU parliament

It is outrageous that Leila Khaled, a member of a group listed by the EU as a terrorist organisation, was given a platform in the EU parliament, a body representing democracy and peaceful cooperation.

