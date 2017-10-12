By EUOBSERVER

Slovakia's top court on Thursday overturned rulings by lower courts that had previously cleared the frontrunner in next week's Czech Republic elections, Andrej Babis, of cooperation with communist-era secret police (StB), Reuters reported. Babis has admitted to meetings with StB officers, but denies collaboration allegations. He suggested the timing of the decision is a political attack. Babis is also facing fraud charges in the Czech Republic, but denies any wrongdoing.