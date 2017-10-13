Friday

13th Oct 2017

Ticker

More talks needed to reach deal on emissions trading system

By

Negotiators representing national governments on one hand and the European Parliament on the other "were close to reaching an agreement" on the reform of the EU's emissions trading system (ETS). They spoke "until the early hours of Friday" but still need another meeting, a spokeswoman for the Estonian presidency of the Council said. The ETS is the EU's main climate tool that requires polluting industries to hand in CO2 credits.

Focus

EU leaders impatient with digital rules, leak says

'Despite considerable progress, work in this area needs to be accelerated in order to meet this deadline' of finishing the digital single market by the end of 2018, leaked draft conclusions of next week's summit said.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU2017EEEuropean Space Week 2017 in Tallinn from November 3-9. Register Now!
  2. European Entrepreneurs CEA-PMEMobiliseSME Exchange Programme Open Doors for 400 Companies Across Europe
  3. CECEE-Privacy Regulation – Hands off M2M Communication!
  4. ILGA-EuropeHealth4LGBTI: Reducing Health Inequalities Experienced by LGBTI People
  5. EU2017EEEHealth: A Tool for More Equal Health
  6. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism a Key Driver for Job Creation and Enhanced Competitiveness
  7. CECENon-Harmonised Homologation of Mobile Machinery Costs € 90 Million per Year
  8. ILGA-EuropeMass Detention of Azeri LGBTI People - the LGBTI Community Urgently Needs Your Support
  9. European Free AllianceCatalans Have Won the Right to Have an Independent State
  10. ECR GroupBrexit: Delaying the Start of Negotiations Is Not a Solution
  11. EU2017EEPM Ratas in Poland: "We Enjoy the Fruits of European Cooperation Thanks to Solidarity"
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina and UK Discuss Deepening of Global Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Latest News

  1. Polish president's advisor calls for online 'abstinence'
  2. Danish bank accused of Russia money laundering
  3. MEPs propose taking in over 200,000 refugees
  4. EU can still end Rohingya ethnic cleansing
  5. Departure of EU's under-fire fraud chief was 'neutral'
  6. EU leaders impatient with digital rules, leak says
  7. Germany and Denmark seek to prolong border checks
  8. Brexit 'deadlock' prevents move to trade negotiations