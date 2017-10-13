Ticker
More talks needed to reach deal on emissions trading system
By EUOBSERVER
Negotiators representing national governments on one hand and the European Parliament on the other "were close to reaching an agreement" on the reform of the EU's emissions trading system (ETS). They spoke "until the early hours of Friday" but still need another meeting, a spokeswoman for the Estonian presidency of the Council said. The ETS is the EU's main climate tool that requires polluting industries to hand in CO2 credits.