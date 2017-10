By EUOBSERVER

Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to expel all EU ambassadors from the country after a delegation of MEPs criticised his 'war on drugs', which has killed almost 4,000 people, on Monday. "You bullshit. We are past the colonisation stage. Don't fuck with us," Duterte said. The EU mission in Manila said "The EU and the Philippines work constructively and productively together in a close partnership."