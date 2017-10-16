Ticker
UK businesses' Brexit worries ease slightly
By EUOBSERVER
Brexit worries of some of Britain's biggest businesses have eased slightly over the past three months, a survey by accountants Deloitte showed on Monday. The poll is based on surveying 102 chief financial officers and group finance directors at Britain's biggest companies. Optimism among chief financial officers (CFOs) has recovered with 27% saying they are more optimistic about the prospects for their company than they were three months ago.