Ticker
EU 'not considering alternatives' to Iran deal
By EUOBSERVER
EU foreign affairs ministers are expected to give "strong united support for the EU position of a continued full implementation by all sides" of the nuclear deal with Iran, the bloc's diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said before a ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. She said she was "not considering alternatives" to the UN agreement to stop Iran's development of nuclear weapons, days after Donald Trump threatened to "terminate" it.