EU calls for immediate end to Myanmar violence

The EU said Monday that "disproportionate use of force" by Myanmar's security forces against the Rohingya minority is "not acceptable and must end immediately." Foreign ministers decided to "suspend invitations" to Myanmar's army chief and other senior officers and "review all practical defence cooperation," and said they would "consider additional measures if the situation does not improve". They said nothing about Myanmar leader and Nobel prize-winner Aung San Suu Kyi.

In Iceland: Europe woos Arctic allies

The EU is requesting a status of observer at the Arctic Council, a regional forum in which Asian countries are already active.

Austrian voters reject liberal pro-EU status quo

Counting continues, but after his victory in Sunday's election, conservative leader Sebastian Kurz is likely to form a coalition with the far-right and could become one of the most vocal critics of EU policies among the bloc's leaders.

Interpol and the EU: don't play politics

Debate on the EU police agency threatens to undermine its neutrality and the treatment of individuals who cannot enlist political support.

