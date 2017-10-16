By EUOBSERVER

The EU said Monday that "disproportionate use of force" by Myanmar's security forces against the Rohingya minority is "not acceptable and must end immediately." Foreign ministers decided to "suspend invitations" to Myanmar's army chief and other senior officers and "review all practical defence cooperation," and said they would "consider additional measures if the situation does not improve". They said nothing about Myanmar leader and Nobel prize-winner Aung San Suu Kyi.