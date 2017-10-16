Monday

16th Oct 2017

Ticker

EU Commission says May dinner not only about Brexit

By

"The policy menu is broader than Brexit," EU Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters on Monday about the working dinner planned for this evening between British PM Theresa May, EU advisor Oliver Robbins, and chief Brexit negotiator David Davis with Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, his chief of cabinet Martin Selmayr and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier. May however is expected to plead for opening talks on transition period.

Focus

In Iceland: Europe woos Arctic allies

The EU is requesting a status of observer at the Arctic Council, a regional forum in which Asian countries are already active.

Austrian voters reject liberal pro-EU status quo

Counting continues, but after his victory in Sunday's election, conservative leader Sebastian Kurz is likely to form a coalition with the far-right and could become one of the most vocal critics of EU policies among the bloc's leaders.

Opinion

Interpol and the EU: don't play politics

Debate on the EU police agency threatens to undermine its neutrality and the treatment of individuals who cannot enlist political support.

News in Brief

  1. Juncker tells Kurz to form 'pro-European' government
  3. Madrid gives new deadline to Catalan leader
  4. EU calls for immediate end to Myanmar violence
  5. EU 'not considering alternatives' to Iran deal
  6. Second chance for Schulz as SPD wins Lower Saxony
  7. UK businesses' Brexit worries ease slightly
  8. Macron denies 'president of rich' tag in first TV interview

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressCalls for New Government in Austria to Exclude Extremist Freedom Party
  2. CES - Silicones EuropeIn Health Care, Silicones Are the Frontrunner. And That's a Good Thing!
  3. EU2017EEEuropean Space Week 2017 in Tallinn from November 3-9. Register Now!
  4. European Entrepreneurs CEA-PMEMobiliseSME Exchange Programme Open Doors for 400 Companies Across Europe
  5. CECEE-Privacy Regulation – Hands off M2M Communication!
  6. ILGA-EuropeHealth4LGBTI: Reducing Health Inequalities Experienced by LGBTI People
  7. EU2017EEEHealth: A Tool for More Equal Health
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism a Key Driver for Job Creation and Enhanced Competitiveness
  9. CECENon-Harmonised Homologation of Mobile Machinery Costs € 90 Million per Year
  10. ILGA-EuropeMass Detention of Azeri LGBTI People - the LGBTI Community Urgently Needs Your Support
  11. European Free AllianceCatalans Have Won the Right to Have an Independent State
  12. ECR GroupBrexit: Delaying the Start of Negotiations Is Not a Solution