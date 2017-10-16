By EUOBSERVER

"The policy menu is broader than Brexit," EU Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters on Monday about the working dinner planned for this evening between British PM Theresa May, EU advisor Oliver Robbins, and chief Brexit negotiator David Davis with Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, his chief of cabinet Martin Selmayr and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier. May however is expected to plead for opening talks on transition period.