Ticker
Juncker tells Kurz to form 'pro-European' government
By EUOBSERVER
European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker called on the likely next Austrian prime minister Sebastian Kurz to form a "stable and pro-European" government in the wake of Sunday's election, at a time of "important decisions about the future of the EU". Asked by journalists, Juncker's spokesman declined to say explicitly whether Juncker rejected any idea of a coalition between Kurz's conservative party and the far-right Freedom Party.