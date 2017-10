By EUOBSERVER

Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed Monday by a bomb while she was driving from home. A fierce critic of prime minister Joseph Muscat, Caruana Galizia had written articles about corruption on the island, including on the Panama Papers, where it was revealed that companies had been set up in tax havens by close associates to Muscat. Muscat expressed "great shock and sadness at the brutal murder."