By EUOBSERVER

Maltese leader Joseph Muscat has told parliament he would invite US investigators from an FBI special branch based in Europe to help hunt for those who murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb on Monday. But opposition leader Adrian Delia said Muscat should call an independent inquiry because the PM was himself the target of Caruana Galizia's Panama Papers-linked revelations on secret offshore accounts.