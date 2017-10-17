Tuesday

US to help investigate murder of Maltese journalist

Maltese leader Joseph Muscat has told parliament he would invite US investigators from an FBI special branch based in Europe to help hunt for those who murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb on Monday. But opposition leader Adrian Delia said Muscat should call an independent inquiry because the PM was himself the target of Caruana Galizia's Panama Papers-linked revelations on secret offshore accounts.

New privacy rules tilted to industry, says NGO

The European Commission's reform of the e-privacy regulation to ensure confidentiality of online messages against industry interest has now swayed in favour of big tech firms, says NGO.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsEU Should Seek Concrete Commitments From Azerbaijan at Human Rights Dialogue
  2. European Jewish CongressEJC Calls for New Austrian Government to Exclude Extremist Freedom Party
  3. CES - Silicones EuropeIn Healthcare, Silicones Are the Frontrunner. And That's a Good Thing!
  4. EU2017EEEuropean Space Week 2017 in Tallinn from November 3-9. Register Now!
  5. European Entrepreneurs CEA-PMEMobiliseSME Exchange Programme Open Doors for 400 Companies Across Europe
  6. CECEE-Privacy Regulation – Hands off M2M Communication!
  7. ILGA-EuropeHealth4LGBTI: Reducing Health Inequalities Experienced by LGBTI People
  8. EU2017EEEHealth: A Tool for More Equal Health
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism a Key Driver for Job Creation and Enhanced Competitiveness
  10. CECENon-Harmonised Homologation of Mobile Machinery Costs € 90 Million per Year
  11. ILGA-EuropeMass Detention of Azeri LGBTI People - the LGBTI Community Urgently Needs Your Support
  12. European Free AllianceCatalans Have Won the Right to Have an Independent State

