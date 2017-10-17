By EUOBSERVER

Two key members of the Catalan independence movement were sent to prison on Monday night by Spain's National Court. Jordi Sanchez, who heads the Catalan National Assembly and Jordi Cuixart, the leader of Omnium Cultural, are being held without bail while they are under investigation for sedition. Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont commented on Twitter: "Sadly, we have political prisoners again" - an allusion to Spain's military dictatorship under Francisco Franco.