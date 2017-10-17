By EUOBSERVER

Polish environment minister Jan Szyszko has said the European Commission's complaint against logging in Poland's Bialowierza forest was unsubstantiated and that the terms of the EU's Natura 2000 conservation programme were unclear. "These are not primeval forests, untouched by the hand of man," he told press in Luxembourg on Tuesday, during a second hearing on the case. A Commission spokeswoman said she hoped for a "discussion on merit".