By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission condemned in the "strongest terms possible" the murder of a Maltese investigative journalist by a car bomb, a spokesman said Tuesday. "We are horrified that the well-known and respected Maltese journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia lost her life yesterday in what was seemingly a targeted attack," he added, saying the right of journalists to investigate is at the heart of EU values and "needs to be guaranteed."