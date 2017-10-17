Tuesday

17th Oct 2017

Spanish Court declares Catalan referendum law void

Spain's Constitutional Court declared void on Tuesday Catalonia's referendum law, approved by the region's parliament to hold the independence vote. It said the law was against national sovereignty and "the indissoluble unity of the Spanish nation." A Catalan government spokesperson said he was not surprised, adding that his government "is facing an executive power in the state that uses the judicial branch to block the legislative."

EU rejects UK claim it's slowing Brexit talks

The EU is "not confident, but hopeful" that the UK will achieve sufficient progress for 'stage 2' by December, as Britain's Brexit negotiator blames the slow pace of negotiations on the EU ahead of a crucial summit meeting.

