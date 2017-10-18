By EUOBSERVER

The Reykjavik district commissioner, on Monday, has prohibited Icelandic media outlets reporting on the financial dealings of prime minister Bjarni Benediktsson and his family with the collapsed Glitnir bank in the run-up to Iceland's economic collapse in 2008. The ruling has drawn sharp criticism from the Journalists' Union of Iceland, which says the injunction goes against freedom of expression. It comes on the eve of national elections on 28 October.