Ticker
Austria's Green leaders step down following election failure
By EUOBSERVER
Green party leaders, Ulrike Lunacek and Ingrid Felipe, stepped down Tuesday, following catastrophic election results. The party didn't make it into the Austrian parliament after receiving only 3.8% in Sunday's vote. Less than a year ago, Green candidate Alexander Van der Bellen won the presidential elections. "After intensive discussions, I decided today that we should take responsibility for this failure," Ulrike Lunacek said. She will also leave the European Parliament.