By EUOBSERVER

Green party leaders, Ulrike Lunacek and Ingrid Felipe, stepped down Tuesday, following catastrophic election results. The party didn't make it into the Austrian parliament after receiving only 3.8% in Sunday's vote. Less than a year ago, Green candidate Alexander Van der Bellen won the presidential elections. "After intensive discussions, I decided today that we should take responsibility for this failure," Ulrike Lunacek said. She will also leave the European Parliament.