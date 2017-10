By EUOBSERVER

European Food Safety Authority (Efsa) chief Bernhard Url said Wednesday that some MEPs' criticism on Efsa is "hypocritical." He said Efsa "would be very happy" to publish more of its studies, but that intellectual property rules limit it. "Sorry, we have to apply the law. If you don't like the law … change it," Url said, adding he was "fed up" with suspiciousness towards Efsa. "We're not doing secret science."